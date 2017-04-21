Join us for our 29th signature fundraiser benefiting Children's Medical Center on Friday, April 21, 2017 at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas. The program will begin with a champagne reception at 6PM, with doors opening at 7:15PM. The program will feature live and silent auctions, a raffle drawing, a fashion show featuring pediatric oncology patients from Children's, a call for cash to fund a local research project, live entertainment provided by DJ Lucy Wrubel, and dancing following dinner. The theme is New York City. The attire is cocktail.

You can purchase tables and tickets for the CCF Annual Gala here. If you would like to sponsor the CCF Annual Gala at any amount between $5,000 and $100,000, click here or email Jennifer Arthur at jennifer@childrenscancerfund.com for more information about sponsor benefits.