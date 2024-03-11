Sponsored By
$2.1 Million Gifted to Children’s Health℠
It was a year to remember!
QUARTERBACKS FOR A CURE
“I get emotional about it because I know more and more kids suffering from cancer. These kids are great heroes and very courageous. I'll keep coming until we find a cure.”
- Troy Aikman on the CCF Annual Gala
CCF Honorary Chairmen
Troy Aikman
Dak Prescott
Only with strong community and individual support can we remain steadfast in our mission to find a cure for all childhood cancers and support families affected by cancer.